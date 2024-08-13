The Great Salt Lake is getting less great by the year

Evaporation is wrecking havoc on the local ecosystem

Photo collage of the outlines of the Great Salt Lake from today and a decade ago, superimposed on top of one another. From it, fumes of carbon dioxide are rising.
The Great Salt Lake has been drying out and worsening climate change
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published
in under the radar

Utah's Great Salt Lake is drying out and releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The effect of drying lakes has largely not been included in climate calculations, making true emissions levels inaccurate. Salt lakes all over the world are facing similar fates, and the changes are making conservation efforts a priority. 

A very salty buffet

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Climate Change Utah Environmental News Greenhouse Gases
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸