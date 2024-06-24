1300 Hajj pilgrims died in scorching Saudi heat

What happened

At least 1,301 Muslims died in Mecca during the five-day Hajj pilgrimage as temperatures soared to a record 125 degrees Fahrenheit, Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel said Sunday. He said 83% of the dead were pilgrims who lacked permits and did not have access to air conditioned tents and transportation between holy sites.

Who said what

"Unfortunately — and this is painful for all of us — those who didn't have Hajj permits walked long distances under the sun," Al-Jalajel said.



Traveling to Mecca to complete the Hajj is required of "every able-bodied Muslim" once in their lifetime, but the Saudis approve only so many special permits each year, The Washington Post said. "Hundred of thousands of people who don't secure permits still manage to participate," typically on "tourism visas arranged by unlicensed travel operators."

What next?

A 2019 MIT study predicted "the Hajj would be held in temperatures exceeding an 'extreme danger threshold'" in 2047 and beyond, The Associated Press said. In the meantime, the lunar calendar followed by Islam will push the Hajj "11 days earlier each year," meaning in a few years "it will fall in the winter," with milder weather.