1300 Hajj pilgrims died in scorching Saudi heat

The faithful faced extreme temperatures at Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia

Saudi soldier sprays water on Hajj pilgrims
"Unfortunately … those who didn't have Hajj permits walked long distances under the sun"
(Image credit: Issam Rimawi / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

At least 1,301 Muslims died in Mecca during the five-day Hajj pilgrimage as temperatures soared to a record 125 degrees Fahrenheit, Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel said Sunday. He said 83% of the dead were pilgrims who lacked permits and did not have access to air conditioned tents and transportation between holy sites.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Mecca Saudi Arabia Islam Extreme Weather
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸