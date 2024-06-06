Earth broke heat records 12 months straight

As global temperatures surpass past measurements, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres calls for action to prevent ‘climate hell’

Early heat wave hits Phoenix, Arizona
"We need an exit ramp off the highway to climate hell”
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The world just experienced a year of record-breaking heat, with average global temperatures surpassing all measurements since 1850 and likely any extended period since the end of the last ice age 125,000 years ago, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Wednesday. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Global Warming Environmental News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸