What is rock flour and how can it help to fight climate change?

Glacier dust to the rescue

Fracturing glacier into water in Greenland.
Rock flour comes from grinding glaciers and can trap CO2 from the atmosphere
Climate change is becoming more severe largely due to excess greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon dioxide is one of the most prevalent gases contributing to rising temperatures worldwide — and while limiting emissions is a priority to curb climate change, scientists have also been exploring ways to mitigate the effects by removing atmospheric CO2. Fine glacier powder, or rock flour, could be an effective tool because of its essentially unlimited quantity and the fact that it can also be used to improve agricultural crop yields. 

What is rock flour?

