Can the world solve its 'imminent' water crisis?

The world faces an "imminent" water crisis. The United Nations this week released a report saying the planet's water supply is being drained by "unsustainable water use, pollution, and unchecked global warming," the BBC reports.

For much of the world, the crisis is already here. "Globally, two billion people do not have safe drinking water," the U.N. reports. And city dwellers aren't exempt: "The global urban population facing water scarcity is projected to potentially double from 930 million in 2016 to between 1.7 and 2.4 billion people, in 2050."

This isn't just an international problem, The Wall Street Journal notes: "Parts of the U.S. have increasingly felt pressure on their water systems after a series of droughts and aging infrastructure have affected farming and left some cities desperate for clean drinking water." As many as 44 million Americans live with inadequate water systems, but those numbers "are eclipsed by water crises affecting poorer nations, particularly parts of Africa." The crisis has been long in the making — and only now might be getting the attention of policymakers. "This might be the year that the world finally acknowledges its mounting water crisis," GZERO Media reports.

What are the commentators saying?

Climate change is a huge contributing factor in this crisis. "Extreme and prolonged droughts, made more frequent and severe by the climate crisis," are putting pressure on the planet's water supply, CNN explains. There is also the problem of overconsumption. "Agriculture consumes more water than any other source and wastes much of that through inefficiencies, the World Wildlife Fund adds. That means the water crisis might also end up being a food crisis. "Agriculture is both a major cause and casualty of water scarcity," the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says in its overview of the issue. Meat production is a big part of the inefficiency: The U.N. agency says it takes roughly 1,250 liters of water to produce a kilogram of lentils — and 13,000 liters to produce a kilogram of beef.