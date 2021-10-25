An 'emotional' Mark Zuckerberg reportedly sounded 'pretty mad' during today's earnings call

Perhaps the onslaught of negative press has finally gotten to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

While listening in on the company's quarterly earnings call, New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac said that, when discussing "the last month of leaks," Zuckerberg was the "most emotional" he's ever heard him, "aside from his Harvard honorary graduation speech." "He sounds pretty mad," Isaac wrote on Twitter.

this is probably the most emotional ive ever heard him use in a public address aside from his Harvard honorary graduation speech — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 25, 2021

During that same time, a "defiant" Zuckerberg was quoted by The Verge's Alex Heath as having said he views the synchronized publication of internal Facebook reports shared by former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen as "a coordinated effort to selectively leak documents to paint a false picture of our company."

Zuck: it “makes a good soundbite” to say Facebook prioritizes profit over everything else, but a lot of the issues in the press don’t have to do with the company’s business (not sure I buy that) “we can’t change the underlying media dynamics” but wants to stay focused on users — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) October 25, 2021

On Monday, over a dozen news organizations published articles based on the Facebook Papers, the same documents shared by Haugen, sparking criticism of the company on both sides of the aisle. For instance, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chair of the Senate Judiciary's antitrust committee, called out the social network for promoting extremism and hurting communities, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took the opportunity to condemn Facebook and the rest of Big Tech for their "particularly dangerous practice of misinformation."