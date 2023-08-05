The significance and benefits of being on Unesco's World Heritage list

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) released its provisional agenda for the 2023 World Heritage Committee session taking place in September. The organization designates locations and structures around the world as World Heritage sites. It can also designate World Heritage sites as "in danger," signifying that they're threatened by any number of factors, including tourism, development and climate threats.

What are the designations?

Locations deemed World Heritage sites are of "outstanding universal value to humanity" and should be "protected for future generations to appreciate and enjoy," according to Unesco. The organization also lists World Heritage in danger, "designed to inform the international community of conditions" that "threaten the very characteristics for which a property was inscribed on the World Heritage list and to encourage corrective action."

The World Heritage list is a result of the Unesco Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage adopted in 1972. The treaty sets the guidelines for the consideration of a World Heritage site, and the countries that signed it agree to "conserve not only the World Heritage sites situated on its territory but also to protect its national heritage." These countries have access to a World Heritage fund that provides money annually to "assist states parties in identifying, preserving and promoting World Heritage sites."

Part of the treaty also includes stipulations for adding sites to the danger list. Unesco takes into account the ascertained and potential danger of sites and decides whether to add them to the list. If added, the World Heritage Committee can "allocate immediate assistance from the World Heritage Fund to the endangered property," and "the mere prospect of inscribing a site on this list often proves to be effective and can incite rapid conservation action."

How does designation impact a destination?

The effects of Unesco's designations are a debated topic. A site being added to the list can be a "kiss of death" and "all too often cures the disease by killing the patient," Italian journalist Marco D'Eramo wrote in 2014, coining the term Unescocide. Essentially, in designating a World Heritage site worthy of protection, the destination becomes a place of unsustainable levels of tourism. This was not accounted for in the original treaty, as Unesco "didn't have the scope of international tourism then," Mike Robinson, a professor of cultural heritage at Nottingham Trent University, told The New York Times.