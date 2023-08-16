How 2023 solidified the market power of women

Certainly, women have long been the ones to make purchasing decisions in the household and hold substantial economic power. According to a new consumer study, 78% of women identify as the primary shopper of their household. And despite seemingly constant barriers to entry that include a stagnant wage gap, limited family-friendly governmental policies, and the enduring "pink tax," women hold increasingly substantial economic power.

A constrained workforce

Women, especially women of color, have been active members of the workforce, even when "middle- and upper-class social norms of the 18th and 19th centuries reinforced the idea that white women should not work outside the home," per the National Park Service. Beginning in the 20th century, more women began to become more active in the workforce, especially with the passing of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Many women also had the opportunity to further their education, allowing for more opportunities.

Today, women comprise approximately half of the U.S. workforce and still take on the majority of household responsibilities, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. And to boot, the wage gap has remained steady, with women making on average 82% of what men earn, per the Pew Research Center. The discrepancy in pay is even more severe for Black, Latino and Indigenous women.

Leadership roles remain largely occupied by men, even in companies and brands that are marketed to women, and very rarely does a company have two female CEOs in a row, reported The New York Times. While progress was being made, the pandemic pushed companies to "make sure they've got the right athlete in the job, regardless of any other factors," causing many to revert to placing men back into C-suite positions previously held by women," Catherine Lepard, who leads executive searches for retail firms at Heidrick & Struggles, told the Times.

Taxation and underrepresentation

And women's economic barriers include overt pricing differences. The "pink tax," the name given to the "discriminatory pricing that inflates the cost of goods marketed to women," as well as services, per Bankrate, is the price hike applied to anything from feminine hygiene products, razors and deodorant to dry cleaning and luxury items. "This may not be about the wage gap directly, but it's just as effective in terms of disenfranchising half of the economy from making their own decisions, from realizing economic independence," J.P. Krahel, an associate professor of accounting at Loyola University, told CBS News.