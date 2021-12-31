2021: The year of ____
All the ways we tried to summarize 2021
We said 2020 was the longest year ever, but 2021 somehow felt even longer. One year ago today, most of America was still in the grips of a grim, pre-vaccination winter; the Capitol had not yet been stormed, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had not yet pulled on his little mittens, and no one could have predicted a container ship would become the main character for a week.
But with the U.S. shattering the daily record for COVID-19 cases in the last week of 2021, it also feels a bit like we're back where we began. Here's how we've tried to sum up this rollercoaster of a year.
2021 was the...
Year of sweet, sweet delayed gratification
Year of the rainbow after a storm
Year of resilience and uncertainty
Year of surviving and thriving
Year of Britney Spears' freedom
Year of excessive celebrity PDA
Year of dubious characters and dark drama
Year of dress-down, sex-up, jeans, and jewelry
Year of the 'haves and have-nots'
Year of stimulus checks and Let's Go Brandon
Year of the 'cucks box,' MAGA anthrax attacks, and a dubious Biden-hating falconer
Year of garbage internet trends
Year of consent for digital media
Year of the electrified trucks
Year of baseball's first bitcoin team
Year of the great (inflationary) reset