Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Robinhood's late-night trading buzz

Robinhood has started offering 24-hour weekday trading of popular stocks and ETFs, said Michael P. Regan in Bloomberg Businessweek. The brokerage app announced recently that shares of "43 of the most active U.S. exchange-traded funds and individual companies such as Tesla, Amazon and Apple" can be bought and sold "anytime from 8 p.m. New York time Sunday to 8 p.m. on Friday." Robinhood joins Interactive Brokers, which offers all-night trading for 79 stocks and ETFs. The brokerage is catering to its fast-trading retail clientele; however, "much like the service and clientele at your local all-night diner," the market behaves a little more strangely at night. Fewer buyers means lower liquidity, which "can lead to abrupt, volatile changes in stocks and wider spreads between bid/ask prices."

Firms back down on return to office

"The return to the office has stalled," said Peter Grant in The Wall Street Journal. Commercial landlords were encouraged at the start of the year when "average office-occupancy rates surpassed 50% for the first time since the pandemic." But since then, those rates have "barely budged." Despite efforts by many employers to coax (or even force) workers back to their desks, most companies "have settled into a hybrid work strategy that shows little sign of fading." In fact, "the number of companies that require employees to be in the office full-time has actually declined to 42% from 49% three months ago." A significant majority (58%) of companies now allow employees to work a portion of their week from home, according to software firm Scoop Technologies.

Polishing your LinkedIn profile

Make sure your LinkedIn profile is keeping up with the times, said Donna Svei in Fast Company. The career site is now the first stop for recruiters, but many job hunters miss potential red flags. Some LinkedIn tips haven't changed. For instance, the headline needs to highlight your strengths, and recruiters scroll past poorly written ones. But there are new rules, too. Don't tag your job as remote, or you create doubt about your "willingness to show up on-site at least occasionally." Also, LinkedIn profiles are now "the public version of your résumé" and any mismatches between the profile and the résumé you email will be a red flag. One more tip: Follow any companies you want to work at. That gets highlighted when the firm's recruiters search for candidates.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.