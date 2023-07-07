The money saver's guide to tipping

If recently you've felt more confused than ever about how much to tip, you're not alone. The increased prevalence of iPad screens with default tipping amounts, plus the emphasis on generous tipping that arose during the pandemic, has led to the rise of "tip creep." Suddenly, you might be tipping in scenarios where previously you wouldn't have tipped at all, or leaving a full 20% tip where otherwise you might have left spare change from the transaction.

You don't want to be stingy, but you also have your own budgetary concerns to take into consideration. When should you be tipping, and how much should you leave?

When do you need to tip?

Tipping is "vital for some fields," Bankrate said. Due to the expectation that people will tip, boosting workers' earnings, those workers "legally only need to make $2.13 an hour in the U.S."

"Any time a service is performed, a gratuity is required," etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told U.S. News & World Report. This includes situations like "like sit-down restaurant meals, haircuts and taxis/rideshares," per Bankrate, even if the service isn't up to par. After all, "some aspects of service may be out of a worker's hands," U.S. News & World Report noted. But if the service is especially good, you might consider tipping more.

So it may be better to ask when you don't need to tip. If a gratuity is already included in your bill, you don't have to leave more. Plus, any professional "who receives a salary or is employed in a well-paid occupation does not need to be tipped," said U.S. News & World Report. Some examples include accountants, financial advisors, mechanics, or medical professionals.