How safe is America's drinking water?

While it is generally fine to consume tap water in the United States, there are still millions of Americans who suffer from a lack of safe drinking water. The situation in Flint, Michigan, probably comes to mind, but there are many other areas around the country where drinking water can be hazardous.

Is tap water in America safe to drink?

For the most part, yes. The United States has "one of the safest water supplies in the world," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 90% of Americans get their tap water from public water systems, the CDC reported, all of which are subject to safe water standards. These standards are enforced by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Safe Drinking Water Act. The latter "requires many actions to protect drinking water and its sources — rivers, lakes, reservoirs, springs, and groundwater wells" and sets "national health-based standards for drinking water to protect against both naturally-occurring and man-made contaminants that may be found in drinking water." This includes testing for the presence of dangerous contaminants like E. coli, salmonella, and cryptosporidium.

The CDC admits that contamination can still occur. The most common safety violations are "illegal levels of pathogens (bacteria and viruses), nitrates, arsenic, and harmful byproducts from disinfectants like chlorine," Maura Allaire, a water quality expert at UC Irvine, told National Geographic. Then there is the commonly held fear of lead exposure from old pipes.

Contamination from lead pipes leeching into the water supply is an ongoing risk, and "the U.S. currently holds approximately 9.2 million lead service lines underground," ABC News reported. They are a "silent and deadly consequence." Lead is not the only chemical that has people worried about their water supply. There have been renewed concerns over harmful "forever chemicals," called PFAs, that can make their way into water systems, some of which have been linked to cancers and reproductive diseases in women.

How many Americans don't have access to clean water?

In a nation of approximately 335 million, "more than two million Americans live without basic access to safe drinking water and sanitation," according to the U.S. Water Alliance, and at least 1.4 million of these Americans don't have access to indoor plumbing at all, the Alliance added.