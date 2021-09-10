Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Speed Reads

maybe not

Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy gushes over Kim Jong Un's new figure: 'He looks better than our president'

byBrigid Kennedy
10:03 AM

As if the world weren't already hairy enough, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is now being lauded by at least conservative outlet for his recently-unveiled slim physique. 

"He does look good," said Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy while reviewing photos of the leader from a military parade this week. "I'm sorry, he looks better than our president."

Campos-Duffy reportedly even went so far as to suggest a new nickname — "Slim Jong Un" — for the man HuffPost aptly labeled "one of the world's most infamous human rights abusers."

"He's fit, he's fun, and he's fascist!" said Campos-Duffy on Fox's Primetime, "mimicking the commentary that might accompany a fashion show," wrote HuffPost.

Needless to say, the remarks did not go over well with everyone online. Although the dictator's weight loss was the subject of other outlets' coverage, Campos-Duffy's comparison to Biden and casual praise of the dictator's figure went too far for many.

Campos-Duffy's guest, comedian Jimmy Failla, argued that the man in the photos is actually not Kim Jong Un, but rather a body double.