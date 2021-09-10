Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy gushes over Kim Jong Un's new figure: 'He looks better than our president'

As if the world weren't already hairy enough, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is now being lauded by at least conservative outlet for his recently-unveiled slim physique.

"He does look good," said Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy while reviewing photos of the leader from a military parade this week. "I'm sorry, he looks better than our president."

“He does look good. I’m sorry, he looks better than our president” — Fox News’ Rachel Campos Duffy on Kim Jong Un pic.twitter.com/KhemkqPk5d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2021

Campos-Duffy reportedly even went so far as to suggest a new nickname — "Slim Jong Un" — for the man HuffPost aptly labeled "one of the world's most infamous human rights abusers."

"He's fit, he's fun, and he's fascist!" said Campos-Duffy on Fox's Primetime, "mimicking the commentary that might accompany a fashion show," wrote HuffPost.

Needless to say, the remarks did not go over well with everyone online. Although the dictator's weight loss was the subject of other outlets' coverage, Campos-Duffy's comparison to Biden and casual praise of the dictator's figure went too far for many.

Imagine if a progressive or a Democrat, imagine if Ilhan Omar!, went on TV to praise a murderous foreign dictator's "look" over the American president's. Just imagine. https://t.co/Ptwpxja7uj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2021

I wonder if Sean Hannity, et al. would blow a gasket if @IlhanMN or @AOC said about Kim Jong Un, “He does look good. He looks better than our President.” https://t.co/FPpvueGmpz — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 10, 2021

Fox News seems to have found their new Putin https://t.co/k87utvFHD8 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 10, 2021

“Forget about the gulags, the threats to incinerate American cities with nuclear weapons, the starving masses, the whole using anti-aircraft guns to mutilate anyone who opposes him…forget all that, he’s got a great look to him” https://t.co/pxWDBS2CRy — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 10, 2021

Campos-Duffy's guest, comedian Jimmy Failla, argued that the man in the photos is actually not Kim Jong Un, but rather a body double.