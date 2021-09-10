maybe not
Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy gushes over Kim Jong Un's new figure: 'He looks better than our president'
As if the world weren't already hairy enough, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is now being lauded by at least conservative outlet for his recently-unveiled slim physique.
"He does look good," said Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy while reviewing photos of the leader from a military parade this week. "I'm sorry, he looks better than our president."
Campos-Duffy reportedly even went so far as to suggest a new nickname — "Slim Jong Un" — for the man HuffPost aptly labeled "one of the world's most infamous human rights abusers."
"He's fit, he's fun, and he's fascist!" said Campos-Duffy on Fox's Primetime, "mimicking the commentary that might accompany a fashion show," wrote HuffPost.
Needless to say, the remarks did not go over well with everyone online. Although the dictator's weight loss was the subject of other outlets' coverage, Campos-Duffy's comparison to Biden and casual praise of the dictator's figure went too far for many.
Campos-Duffy's guest, comedian Jimmy Failla, argued that the man in the photos is actually not Kim Jong Un, but rather a body double.