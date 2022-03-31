Fox News hires 'trailblazer' Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is headed to work for Fox News.

The network announced Thursday that Jenner, the former athlete and reality TV star, has been hired as a Fox News contributor.

"Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

Jenner ran for governor of California as a Republican last year in a bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election. She received about one percent of the vote. "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," Jenner said after her election loss. "It's a shame, honestly, it's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."

Jenner vowed to "stay involved" in politics after the election, telling The View she would fight to make the Republican Party "more inclusive" and is open to running for office again.

"The Republican Party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change," she said.

Jenner has made numerous appearances on Fox News, and in February, she co-hosted the network's show Outnumbered. Recently, Jenner defended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after he said he did not recognize transgender swimmer Lia Thomas' NCAA victory and instead declared runner-up Emma Weyant the rightful winner. "It's not transphobic or anti-trans, it's COMMON SENSE!" Jenner tweeted. In a February appearance on Hannity, she said, "We are living in such a woke world right now, I can't even figure it out."

Jenner said Thursday she's "humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people." She'll make her first appearance as a Fox News contributor on Hannity on Thursday, which is also Transgender Day of Visibility.