Caitlyn Jenner tells Californians who voted to keep Newsom 'you kind of get the government you deserve'

Caitlyn Jenner expressed shock on Tuesday night when voters turned out in force to vote "no" on the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), telling reporters, "It's a shame."

The Republican reality TV star was one of 46 candidates vying to replace Newsom; with 62 percent of the estimated vote in, she received 1.2 percent.

Jenner slammed Newsom, saying he "didn't campaign on not one of his successes, because he doesn't have any," and then chided those who voted against the recall. "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," Jenner said. "It's a shame, honestly, it's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."

Jenner announced her candidacy in April, and made headlines for leaving California midway through the campaign to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in Australia and for being interviewed by Fox News host Sean Hannity in her private airplane hangar, where she lamented how many of her fellow aviators are leaving the state because of the homeless.