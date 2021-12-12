G7 to Russia: Invading Ukraine would have 'massive consequences'

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," the G7 nations said in a draft statement Reuters obtained Sunday.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss issued a similar warning on behalf of her own country Friday, saying that an invasion of Ukraine would lead to "severe consequences for Russia."

Around 94,000 Russian troops have massed on the Ukrainian border, and intelligence estimates suggest that a potential invasion could come as early as January and involve as many as 175,000 troops. CIA Director William Burns warned Monday that the build-up of military forces could allow Russia to act "in a very sweeping way."

During a Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Biden ruled out the possibility of the United States unilaterally sending troops to defend Ukraine, but he did warn Putin that, in the event of an invasion, Russia would face economic sanctions "like nothing he's ever seen."

Biden and Truss have also signaled they would be willing to provide Ukraine with weapons.

The G7 nations, which met over the weekend in Liverpool, comprises the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.