Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wins GOP primary, will face Stacey Abrams in November

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the projected winner of the state's Republican gubernatorial primary, and will face off in the fall against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp, who had the support of former Vice President Mike Pence, easily defeated David Perdue in Tuesday's primary. Perdue, a onetime GOP senator, was backed by former President Donald Trump. Abrams won the Democratic primary after running unopposed.

Abrams and Kemp faced off in 2018's gubernatorial race, when Kemp was Georgia's secretary of state; he narrowly defeated Abrams, a lawyer and voting rights activist.