The Golden Globes will return to NBC in 2023

It's official: The Golden Globes are coming back.

The yearly awards ceremony will return to NBC in January, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced. The 2023 Golden Globes will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Jan. 10 — a Tuesday, rather than the traditional Sunday night slot.

NBC canceled the 2022 Golden Globes amid revelations that the group behind the ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, did not have a single Black member. A Los Angeles Times report also said the HFPA "issues substantial payments to its own members in ways that some experts say could run afoul of Internal Revenue Service guidelines," and a lawsuit accused the non-profit of a "culture of corruption."

The backlash against the HFPA became so widespread that Tom Cruise even returned his Golden Globes at the time. The HFPA did give out awards in January, but at a private event that wasn't televised or streamed online, and questions remained about whether the show would ever return to the air.

But the HFPA has since instituted various reforms, including by adding Black members to its voting body, and on Tuesday, NBCUniversal executive Frances Berwick said "we recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward" to welcoming the show back. According to an HFPA press release, the Golden Globes' voting body is now 51.5 percent "racially and ethnically diverse," including 19.5 percent Latinx, 12 percent Asian, 10 percent Black, and 10 percent Middle Eastern.

How eager potential nominees will be to embrace the HFPA again, though, remains to be seen.