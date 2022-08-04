11 golfers sue PGA Tour over suspension for playing in rival startup league

Eleven golfers playing in the fledgling LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour for suspending them as punishment for joining the Saudi-backed breakaway events, The New York Times reports. The lawsuit — filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein — argues that the PGA Tour is imposing anticompetitive restraints to protect its monopoly.

The PGA Tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan, said the organization was trying to protect its players and fans. "Fundamentally, these suspended players — who are now Saudi Golf League employees — have walked away form the tour and now want back in," Monahan said.