The trend toward 'de-escalated' cancer treatments, explained

A cancer diagnosis can be terrifying, not just because the disease is life-threatening but also because treatments — chemotherapy, radiation and surgery — are often brutal to endure. But doctors are now rethinking those aggressive methods, The Wall Street Journal reported. They're increasingly looking to "de-escalation," an approach of "cutting back on some therapies to improve a patient's quality of life without hurting their odds of survival."

One new study shows that more than 10,000 rectal cancer patients a year could forgo radiation therapy and do just as well, The New York Times reported, though they would still need chemotherapy and surgery. Dr. Eric Winer, the president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), said researchers "are asking if there are elements of successful treatments that can be eliminated to provide patients with a better quality of life."

What is de-escalation in cancer treatment?

"Fundamentally, studying de-escalation treatment approaches mean that we're evaluating the idea of giving less rather than giving more," wrote Dr. Jyoti Patel at Cancer.Net. Oncologists and patients have been "conditioned to think that more treatment should always be better," but aggressive treatment often comes with side effects that undermine the patient's quality of life. Chemotherapy and radiation can cause hair loss, fatigue and other side effects and induce new forms of cancers.

The trend toward de-escalation is partly a recognition of those quality-of-life issues but also a matter of research advances. Thanks to a better understanding of how cancer works, doctors can take a "more nuanced and personalized approach to treatment" instead of throwing everything at the wall. "The goal of cancer therapy has long been about improving survival," Patel wrote, but "we can focus on the quality of life during survival, too."

Where has de-escalation proved promising?

The rectal cancer findings are just the latest in a series of studies on de-escalated therapies. A 2022 study found that some breast cancer patients, for whom treatment typically includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, may not need surgery to improve. Testicular cancer patients may also benefit from reduced chemotherapy and radiation treatments, according to results published in November. Another study presented this week at an ASCO conference found laparoscopic surgery worked as well for some pancreatic cancer patients as did more invasive surgical options.