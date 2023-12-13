'100 day' whooping cough: what to know about surge in cases

Cases of whooping cough have soared by 250% in a year, according to the UK Health Security Agency, prompting experts to call for pregnant women and children to be vaccinated.

Between July and November, 716 cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness were reported in England and Wales, which is three times higher than the same period in 2022, said the agency's Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam.

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough – scientifically known as pertussis – is a bacterial infection of the lungs and respiratory system, which spreads easily.

Also called the 100-day-cough, it can be easily mistaken for a cold in its early stages, according to the NHS . Sufferers might initially develop a runny nose and sore throat, before the tell-tale symptoms take hold. These include coughing bouts which last several minutes and are worse at night, often featuring a distinctive "whoop" sound as people gasp for air between periods of coughing. Symptoms can last for months.

While whooping cough affects people of all ages and is usually mild, it can be more serious for very young children, especially babies under the age of six months who have a "higher chance of suffering from pneumonia, breathing difficulties, and seizures", said Euronews .

Pertussis was "once a common childhood infection and cause of death among babies", said The Guardian , "but a vaccine introduced in the 1950s changed that".

The vaccine caused an immediate and dramatic reduction in infections, said The Pink Book . Before the vaccine was rolled out, "more than 200,000 cases of pertussis were reported annually", but since then, "incidence has decreased more than 75%".

Despite its contagiousness, whooping cough is "easily preventable", said The Independent , which is why the spike in cases in England and Wales, has led to calls for children and pregnant women to be vaccinated.

Why is whooping cough on the rise?

Cases of whooping cough, also known as the "100-day cough", decreased over the pandemic due to social distancing and lockdown measures, but have now risen again, said Dr Amirthalingam.

Because the illness is what is known as a "notifiable infectious disease", any doctor who diagnoses a case "has a legal duty to report the infection to the local authority", said professor of medicine Paul Hunter in The Conversation . And sure enough, he added, reports are on the rise.

Yet despite the increase, notifications for whooping cough this year are still markedly down on 2019 with over a thousand fewer reports than in the same 21-week period from July to November.

Consequently, "what we are seeing now is a partial return to the pre-Covid situation and not an unprecedented surge in infections", Hunter said, though he added that reported cases represent "only a fraction of all cases in the community".

What next?

According to experts, it is vital that pregnant women, babies and young children receive the vaccine.

"Thanks to vaccination, [infection numbers] have dropped dramatically, but the infection hasn't gone away completely as neither infection nor vaccination can provide life-long protection", said Dr Amirthalingam.

"As expected, we are now seeing cases of whooping cough increase again so it's vital pregnant women ensure they get vaccinated to protect their baby".

The whooping cough vaccine is usually given alongside five others to babies at eight, 12 and 16 weeks, and as part of a four-in-one booster to preschool children aged three years and four months.

Earlier this year, the UK Health Security Agency revealed that maternal whooping cough vaccine uptake had dropped to a seven-year low, leaving mothers and newborns at risk of hospitalisation.

Professor Beate Kampmann, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told The Sun : "The rise in cases might be because of missed vaccination appointments, possibly during the pandemic.

"It is therefore important that everyone looks at their vaccination records to check if they might have missed this vaccine, which is given with the routine childhood immunisations and in pregnancy."