Pig kidney transplant recipient dies
Richard Slayman has passed away two months after undergoing the historic procedure
What happened
Richard "Rick" Slayman, the first patient to receive a genetically modified pig kidney, has died, his family and Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital said Sunday. Slayman, 62, underwent four hours of surgery at Mass General on March 16 and was released from the hospital in early April, no longer needing dialysis and with "one of the cleanest bills of health I've had in a long time," he said at the time.
Who said what
Mass General said it was "deeply saddened" at Slayman's "sudden passing" and has "no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant." The hospital's transplant team also thanked Slayman for his "trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation," or transplanting animal organs into humans.
What next?
Slayman's operation was a "medical milestone," showing that animal organs genetically modified to "make them more compatible with their recipients" can be successfully transplanted, at least for a short while, The New York Times said. Slayman's family said he accomplished his goal of providing "hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Putin replaces defense minister with economist
Speed Read In a surprising shake-up, Putin replaced Sergei Shoigu with civilian economist Andrei Belousov
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 13, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - a portrait of humanity, cool re-brand, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Blinken: Israel's Gaza tactics risk 'enduring insurgency'
Speed Read The secretary of state criticized Israel's lack of plan to protect Rafah civilians
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What reclassifying cannabis could change
The Explainer The Biden administration's move to change marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III could reshape the pot landscape even if it doesn't mean full federal legalization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
In what countries is assisted dying legal or under review?
In the spotlight More countries are granting more people the right to die
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The complicated problem of banning menthol cigarettes
The Explainer Banning menthol smokes will save lives, public health officials say. But this is an election year.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
The bird flu fight is faltering
Talking Points Are pandemic lessons going unheeded?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Bird flu worries mount as virus found in milk, cows
Speed Read The FDA found traces of the virus in pasteurized grocery store milk
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Nigeria's worsening rate of maternal mortality
Under the radar Economic crisis is making hospitals unaffordable, with women increasingly not receiving the care they need
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Dangerous substances in Lunchables are raising concerns over children's health
In the Spotlight High levels of lead and sodium were recently found in the snack packages
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Lead poisoning remains a threat
The Explainer The toxin is built into our lives
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published