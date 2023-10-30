Babylon Health: the failed AI wonder app that 'dazzled' politicians

Babylon Health, the UK tech start-up once valued at billions of dollars that collapsed in August, was only ever "smoke and mirrors", a former employee has said.

The rise and dramatic fall of the healthcare app, backed by senior politicians like the then health secretary Matt Hanock, who saw it as a panacea to cutting NHS waiting times, is more than a classic case of over-promising and underdelivering.

"The whole sorry and dangerous story is a symptom," said Sam Leith in The Spectator ,"of arts graduate politicians being idiotically dazzled by the idea of technological miracles and prepared to take any old rubbish on trust if the two letters 'AI' are involved."

What was Babylon supposed to do?

The promise of Babylon’s founder, Ali Parsa, to "revolutionise healthcare" was an "intoxicating one", admitted The Sunday Times, which detailed the company's decline and ultimate collapse.

Parsa claimed Babylon had developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system – which he termed "a doctor in your pocket" – that was better than the real thing. It was supposed to be an AI-driven chatbot that would diagnose and manage patients better and faster than any human doctor.

His promise to do to healthcare "what Google did with information" proved alluring for a host of UK politicians and advisers, including Hancock.

"Known to have a fanboyish weakness for anything involving an app," Hancock was "particularly smitten", wrote Leith. So too was Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings, who worked for the company briefly as an adviser in 2018.

Babylon's symptom-checking app, GP at Hand, launched in 2017 promising to help tackle the NHS's long waiting lists by automating some patient inquiries. And over the next few years "the hype around Babylon just kept growing", said Wired. It picked up contracts with the NHS and British health insurance providers worth tens of millions of pounds, enabling it to expand to other countries and attract the attention of major international investors. Chinese tech giant Tencent signed a deal to offer services through its WeChat app and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund invested $550 million.

In total, between its founding in 2013 and its stock market flotation in New York in 2021, the company raised $1.2 billion, "making it one of the most lavishly funded medical start-ups in the world", said The Sunday Times. Just two years later it had lost 99% of its value, with its remaining assets sold in August 2023 to a US rival for just a few million dollars.

Where did it all go wrong?

In 2021 Babylon moved into the US market off the back of a $4.2 billion (£3.5 billion) valuation. "But while that might have looked like a power move to the market, in reality it also gave the company a chance to distance itself (and investors) from serious drama in its core business," reported Tech Crunch.

This was driven by a growing concern within the medical community about the company's practices regarding patient safety. Among those sounding the alarm bell was David Watkins, a consultant oncologist for the NHS, who claimed for example that its AI system would misdiagnose a heart attack as a panic attack or an ingrown toenail as gout. His findings were passed on to the Care Quality Commission, the regulator of health and social care services in England, which called the safety and effectiveness of the company's services into question.

"Long story short," said Leith, "the 'AI' wasn't AI (the original backend for the doctor in your pocket was an Excel spreadsheet of standard if/then medical decision trees, and they consistently oversold its subsequent improvements). The whole thing was eyewash, or AIwash if you prefer."

Many have drawn parallels between Babylon Health and Theranos, the blood-testing start-up whose founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud in 2022.

"There was just a lot of smoke and mirrors," said one Babylon Health employee, who left in 2021. "We were promising something that would realistically require another 30 years of research and development before it would ever be ready to see the light of day."

Unlike Holmes, Parsa is not accused of criminal wrongdoing, noted The Sunday Times, but "as investors comb through the wreckage, the question they will be asking is: what was behind Parsa's reverse alchemy? How did he turn $1.2 billion into less than $10 million? Did Parsa lie to investors, or was he simply an entrepreneur who tried a hard thing and failed?"

Babylon is far from the first company at the interface of AI and healthcare "to struggle to move from hype to commercial success", said Wired. Ultimately, it is "hard to replace flesh-and-blood clinicians with an algorithm", concluded the tech site, "and there's an inherent mismatch between the move-fast-break-things culture of tech startups and that of health care, where caring for patients requires thoughtfulness and context".