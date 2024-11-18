Does cold weather make you ill?
Why we tend to get sicker in the winter and what colder temperatures have to do with it
As temperatures drop in the UK's first real cold snap of winter, people are bracing for a wave of colds and coughs. "The cold weather will most probably push up colds and other respiratory viruses this week," virologist Professor Steve Griffin of Leeds University told the i news site.
Does cold weather actually make us ill?
No, cold weather doesn't directly cause illness. But it certainly creates conditions for viruses to thrive. Chillier weather drives more people indoors, giving viruses a better chance to spread in close quarters. Plus, when temperatures drop, we are more likely to keep our windows closed, reducing ventilation and further encouraging the spread of seasonal sniffles.
So cold temperatures have nothing to do with it?
It turns out there's a bit more to it than that. Colder temperatures do weaken our immune response, according to a ground-breaking 2022 study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. The study examined an immune response in the nose that causes the cells lining the nasal cavity to release loads of virus-fighting particles, called extracellular vesicles (EVs). The researchers found that, when cold weather causes temperatures inside the nose to drop – from 37 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, in their study – the release of EVs slows, and so does their antiviral response.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"We found this drop significantly reduced this innate immune response in the nose, decreasing not only the quantity of extracellular vesicles that swarmed the virus but the quality of them," study lead Professor Benjamin Bleier from Harvard Medical School told Medical News Today. "This reduced response can make the virus more able both to stick to and infect the nasal cells, where they can then divide and cause the infection."
What else could be making us feel under the weather?
Keeping our windows and doors shut to keep the warmth in and heating costs down probably isn't making us feel great, either. Doing all this can worsen indoor air quality, John Durant, a Tufts University professor who studies indoor air quality, told The Guardian. When heating systems are turned on, they can release allergens, dust and mould into the air, adding to pollutants already present, such as cleaning-product chemicals and cooking fumes. Without regular fresh air, these particles can cause irritation.
On top of that, warm indoor air tends to dehydrate us. "I think it’s fair to say that you’re kind of bombarding yourself with a mixture of environmental insults simultaneously when you heat your air, close your windows, dehydrate yourself and expose yourself to what’s present in your air ducts," said Durant.
How can we stay healthy during the winter?
To lower your chances of catching a cold or flu, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after touching surfaces or shared items. Hand sanitiser is also effective. And, as bacteria and viruses often enter through the mouth, eyes, and nose, avoid touching your face as much as possible.
"Aside from practising good hygiene, the maintenance of a strong immune system is crucial for long-term protection," GP Dr Donald Grant told The Mirror. To help boost the immune system, "aim to get around seven to nine hours of sleep each night, eat well-balanced, nutritional meals and manage water intake."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
What does the G20 summit say about the new global order?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's election ushers in era of 'transactional' geopolitics that threatens to undermine international consensus
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
What will Trump mean for the Middle East?
Talking Point President-elect's 'pro-Israel stance' could mask a more complex and unpredictable approach to the region
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Bermuda destination guide: exploring an island paradise
The Week Recommends From crystal caves to pink, sandy beaches, this hidden North Atlantic gem has much to offer
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
A growing iodine deficiency could bring back America's goiter
Under the Radar Ailment is back thanks to complacency, changing diets and a lack of public-health education
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The dark side of the contraceptive coil
Under the Radar Study linking hormonal IUD to increased breast cancer risk adds to growing concerns about whether the benefits of the coil outweigh the risks
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Pink cocaine: the new drug cocktail responsible for an increasing number of deaths
In the Spotlight The substance has been linked to the death of Liam Payne and named in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger
Speed Read The outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states and left one dead
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why scurvy is on the rise
The Explainer Cost of living and poor dietary choices fuelling a potential resurgence of condition associated with the Age of Sail
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Flame retardants found in black plastics could have health consequences
Under the Radar Time to replace your kitchen tools
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What went wrong at CVS?
Today's Big Question Pharmacy chains are in crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The 'game-changing' treatment for schizophrenia
The Explainer US poised to approve KarXT as new antipsychotic treatment for disorder, which could offer reduced side-effects
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published