Experts are worried about tuberculosis again
The deadly disease regained its crown as the world's biggest infectious killer in October 2022
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tuberculosis, commonly abbreviated as TB, may be on its way to becoming a global crisis, according to the United Nations. The deadly disease once again claimed its spot as the number one infectious killer globally in October of 2022, overtaking Covid-19, AFP reported. While progress was being made against the disease, the arrival of Covid in 2020 was a setback that caused cases to swell for the first time in a decade. “We went from what I honestly consider to be unbelievably slow progress, but at least progress, to a reversal," Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, told AFP in 2022.
TB is a highly contagious disease that“knows no borders,” Dr. Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the U.N.-hosted organization Stop TB Partnership, told Time. “So long as you breathe, you can still catch TB.” While antibiotics were developed to fight the disease, new strains of drug-resistant TB have evolved, causing higher rates of mortality. Approximately 3.6% of today’s new tuberculosis cases are resistant to multiple TB drugs. “There’s no biological reason that multi-drug-resistant TB can't acquire what it takes to transmit easily,” David Bishai, the director of the school of public health at the University of Hong Kong, told Time. “And so this does represent a pandemic threat.”
To fight the new strains, pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson developed a drug called bedaquiline that is effective against drug-resistant TB. The company also opted to not enforce secondary patents on the drug, allowing “current and future generic manufacturers” the ability to “manufacture and sell high-quality generic versions,” as long as the generic versions are “of good quality, medically acceptable,” and are only used in 134 specific low and middle-income countries, according to a J&J press release.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Devika Rao is a staff writer for The Week. She graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Environment and Sustainability and a minor in Climate Change. Previously, she worked as a Policy and Advocacy associate in the nonprofit space advocating for environmental action from the business perspective. She is passionate about the environment, books, and music.
-
The daily gossip: Beyoncé is bringing the 'Renaissance' tour to movie theaters, Taylor Swift attends another Chiefs game with famous pals, and more
Feature The daily gossip: October 2, 2023
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
Why New York City was caught off guard by flash flooding
Talking Point Is climate change moving too fast or are city leaders dragging their feet?
By Theara Coleman Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 2, 2023
Monday's cartoons - Biden's EV plan, the Senate dress code, and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
What is a 'feminist approach' to cancer care?
The Explainer 800,000 women die from 'preventable' cancers each year due to 'patriarchy', landmark study finds
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Medicare drug price controls save lives?
Talking Point Medicare starts negotiating lower drug prices over Big Pharma protests
By Harold Maass Published
-
The deadly rise of fungal spores
feature Climate change is increasing the world’s susceptibility to fungal pathogens
By The Week Staff Published
-
What are longevity clinics?
Speed Read Meeting the growing demand to stay young
By Devika Rao Published
-
Aspartame and cancer: should you stop drinking Diet Coke?
Talking Point The artificial sweetener could soon be designated as "possibly carcinogenic to humans"
By Devika Rao Published
-
Why is America running short of cancer drugs?
Today's Big Question Problems at a manufacturing plant in India force doctors to ration care
By Joel Mathis Published
-
All about the 'underestimated' human metapneumovirus
Speed Read The virus is making the rounds, but you may not have even heard of it
By Devika Rao Published
-
Endometriosis: the ‘incurable’ disease affecting one in 10 women
feature Advances by Australian researchers offer hope for new treatments and more targeted diagnoses for the debilitating condition
By Harriet Marsden Published