Have we defeated malaria?

Roll-out of low-cost vaccine means a world free from disease that claims 600,000 lives a year 'finally within sight'

R21 vaccine
Roll-out of R21 malaria vaccine began in Ivory Coast on 15 July 2024
(Image credit: Sia Kamou/AFP via Getty Images)
The roll-out of a new affordable vaccine, combined with breakthroughs in the genetic modification of mosquitos, means that a world free of malaria is "finally within sight," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of India-based drugs manufacturer the Serum Institute, has said.

Malaria is caused by a parasite carried by some types of mosquito, and is prevalent in tropical climates. Although the vast majority of people infected with malaria recover, the disease can be deadly, especially among small children. A commonly repeated claim is that half of all the human beings who have ever existed on Earth have been killed by malaria – equivalent to around 54.5 billion people. 

