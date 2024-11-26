Methanol poisoning: how Laos horror happened

Recent 'tainted-alcohol' deaths expose 'dangerous incentives driving backpacker-focused tourism'

An outside view of the Nana Backpackers Hostel in Vang Vieng
The six dead tourists all visited the Nana Backpackers Hostel in the popular Laotian tourist town of Vang Vieng
(Image credit: STR / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The suspected mass poisoning of six tourists in Laos last week has sent shockwaves through the backpacker scene, and highlighted Southeast Asia's problem with tainted alcohol.

A Briton, two Australians, two Danes and an American are all believed to have been poisoned by methanol – a chemical often used to increase the potency of bootleg alcohol – in the tourist town of Vang Vieng.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸