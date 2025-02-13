Ozempic can curb alcohol cravings, study finds

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may also be helpful in limiting alcohol consumption

Ozempic injection
Reports suggest the drug curbs both the desire for alcohol and food
(Image credit: Steve Christo - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Semaglutide, the drug sold as Ozempic to treat type 2 diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss, reduced alcohol cravings and consumption in a small trial involving people with moderate alcohol use disorder, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. It was the first randomized controlled trial to study the effects of semaglutide on alcohol addiction, though anecdotal evidence and observational and animal studies have suggested the drug curbs desire for alcohol as well as food.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸