A growing iodine deficiency could bring back America's goiter

Ailment is back thanks to complacency, changing diets and a lack of public-health education

Photo collage of iodised salt packets and a vintage photo of a woman with a goitre.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

"A century ago, much of northern America was known as the goiter belt," said The Economist.

A lack of natural iodine in the soil and water, and an iodine-poor diet, led to the "characteristic neck swellings": enlarged thyroid glands. But after iodine supplements were shown to help prevent them, iodised salt was "rolled out" in 1924. By the 1940s, goiters had all but "vanished".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

