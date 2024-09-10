Psychedelic drugs and treating mental illness

Scientists claim hallucinogens could help treat depression and anxiety, but not everyone is convinced

Psychedelic mushrooms and a human brain
Microdosing psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, is said to help people deal with the stresses of everyday life
(Image credit: David Wall / Getty Images)
By
published

Psychedelics are often associated with the counterculture of the 1960s, embraced by hippies as a way to "turn on, tune in, drop out". Today, however, researchers believe that, used carefully, mind-altering drugs could help treat poor mental health.

Clinical trials of psychedelic-assisted therapies have been ongoing in the UK for several years, with centres such as King's College London and Imperial College London carrying out studies into their effectiveness. Meanwhile, in May, volunteers were being sought to take part in a Scottish phase of a worldwide clinical study into the use of psychedelics to treat depression.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Psychedelics Mental Health The Explainer
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸