Why gonorrhoea is becoming 'untreatable'

Infections hit record high as experts warn about rise in antibiotic-resistant cases

Bacteria
There were more than 80,000 cases of gonorrhoea diagnosed in England in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918
By
Health experts are warning that a new "super gonorrhoea" could prove impossible to treat after the number of cases of the sexually transmitted infection hit a record high.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed there were 85,223 cases diagnosed in England in 2023 – the highest number since records began in 1918 and a 7.5% increase on the previous year.

Health News Public Health
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
