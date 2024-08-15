Why gonorrhoea is becoming 'untreatable'
Infections hit record high as experts warn about rise in antibiotic-resistant cases
Health experts are warning that a new "super gonorrhoea" could prove impossible to treat after the number of cases of the sexually transmitted infection hit a record high.
Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed there were 85,223 cases diagnosed in England in 2023 – the highest number since records began in 1918 and a 7.5% increase on the previous year.
However, a new study by the agency found that more people are being infected with a strain that is proving resistant to conventional treatments and warned that gonorrhoea could become untreatable.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Not responding to treatment
Usually gonorrhoea is easily cured with an antibiotic called ceftriaxone. Over the last few years, however, experts have noticed a rise in the number of cases proving resistant to it.
As ceftriaxone is the first-line antibiotic used to treat gonorrhoea in England, resistance can make treatment difficult, said the Daily Mail, "especially for gonorrhoea infections in the throat".
There were nine cases of ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea infections reported between 2015 and 2022, but that rose to 15 for the period June 2022 to May 2024, said the UKHSA.
In addition, one-third of the cases were "extensively drug-resistant", meaning they also did not respond to the second line of treatment.
Fears for the future
The increasing number of cases was "concerning", said the study's authors, as it raised the chance of "wider spread and treatment challenges".
"Gonorrhoea is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, risking the possibility of it becoming untreatable in the future," Dr Helen Fifer, one of the authors, said. "Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn't use one with a recent new or casual partner, get tested to detect the infection and prevent onwards transmission."
Professor Matt Phillips, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, said: "The rise of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea infections in England is a worrying trend that must be addressed with immediate action.
"Antibiotic resistance of STIs poses an increasingly major public health threat, which can create physical and psychological harms and place additional demands on other parts of the NHS."
A global worry
Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that, if untreated, can lead to infertility, said Sky News.
It is caused by bacteria called Neisseria gonorrhoeae or gonococcus, which is found in the semen or vaginal fluid of infected people. It can also be passed from mother to baby during birth, but can be treated during pregnancy with antibiotics.
Symptoms can include a thick green or yellow discharge from the vagina or penis, pain when urinating or tenderness in the lower abdomen. However, some people do not experience any symptoms at all.
It is not only the UK that is experiencing a rise in super gonorrhoea. Most of the 15 cases reported in England – all in heterosexual patients, mainly in their 20s – had been acquired abroad. Nearly all the cases had an epidemiological link to the Asia-Pacific region, said the study's authors, and countries including China, Cambodia and Vietnam were reporting “worryingly high levels of ceftriaxone resistance”, said The Telegraph.
Last year, the US also reached a "grim landmark", said Ars Technica, when two unrelated patients in Massachusetts were found to have gonorrhoea infections with "complete or reduced susceptibility to every drug in our arsenal". "Little now stands between us and untreatable gonorrhoea,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "bluntly notes".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Edinburgh Art Festival 2024: an 'exceptionally rich and varied' show
The Week Recommends This year's event is the biggest yet, showcasing the works of over 200 artists
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Big Food gets bigger'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Second only to a nuclear bomb' – the controversial arms Russia is using in Ukraine
The Explainer Thermobaric bombs 'capable of vaporising human bodies' have been used against Ukraine
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Where does MDMA-assisted therapy go from here?
Today's Big Question Psychedelic treatments face a challenge from the FDA
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Can dementia be defeated?
Today's Big Question A new report identifies 14 risk factors
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Deadly 'brain-eating' amoebas could be spreading thanks to climate change
Under the Radar Naegleria fowleri causes rare and lethal infection, but recent uptick in cases suggests it is thriving in warming waters
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Last updated
-
Study links high cholesterol to dementia
Speed Read It has been added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Mushroom edibles are tripping up users
the explainer The psychedelics can sometimes have questionable components
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Brexit, Matt Hancock and black swans: five takeaways from Covid inquiry report
The Explainer UK was 'unprepared' for pandemic and government 'failed' citizens with flawed response, says damning report
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Roll-out of affordable malaria vaccine begins
Speed Read R21 is approved for babies and may save hundreds of thousands of lives
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
The US is at risk for dengue fever
The explainer The buzz surrounding the mosquito-borne illness
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published