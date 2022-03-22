Hillary Clinton experiencing 'mild cold symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, the former secretary of state and presidential nominee announced on Tuesday.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID," Clinton tweeted. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Former President Bill Clinton tested negative for the virus and "is feeling fine," she added. "He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!"