Hillary Clinton cast in Arkansas production of Into the Woods: 'I'm really excited!'

At least in Hillary Clinton's case, the politics-to-theater pipeline is alive and well.

The former first lady and U.S. secretary of state has accepted an off-stage role in an Arkansas production of the musical Into the Woods, Deadline reports Monday.

Clinton will be voicing the role of The Giant, "a small, off-stage speaking role that's traditionally pre-recorded for inclusion in the musical," per Deadline.

"Real news, and I'm really excited!" Clinton tweeted Monday. "Check out the production if you're in Little Rock."

The show will run April 19 through May 15 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock. The character of The Giant is traditionally billed as The Giant's Wife, and has previously been voiced by acting legends like Glenn Close, Judi Dench, and Whoopi Goldberg, Deadline writes.

Clinton was Arkansas' first lady when her husband former President Bill Clinton served as governor.