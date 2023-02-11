Galentine's Day: Everything you need to know about the unofficial holiday

On Feb. 13, groups of gals nationwide will get together to celebrate what has become known as "Galentine's Day," the platonic alternative to Valentine's Day. Here's everything you need to know:

What is Galentine's Day?

Although not an official holiday, Galentine's Day, as it has been dubbed, is a celebration typically observed by girl gangs as a more "official" way to "[honor] the people who are always there for you," whether they are "single or not," Cosmopolitan writes. Think of it as Valentine's Day, but for your besties.

How did Galentine's Day start?

Galentine's Day was created by a fictional character named Leslie Knope, played by comedian Amy Poehler in the television sitcom Parks and Recreation. Knope explains the premise of the "holiday" in the 2010 episode during which it debuted: "Every February 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

The gimmick "caught on so well that, today, Galentine's Day is a fairly standard celebration," The Atlantic wrote in 2017. "No longer simply a micro-holiday, in the blink-and-you-miss-it manner of National Pizza Day or International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Leslie Knope's lark is widely recognized and celebrated in places that are decidedly far from Pawnee, Indiana," the fictional town where the show is set.

How is Galentine's Day celebrated?

Unlike Valentine's Day, where people usually get dressed up for a fancy dinner date, there's no traditional way to celebrate Galentine's Day. Whether with a slumber party, a spa day, a gift exchange, or simply getting together to catch up, there are so many creative ways to observe the unofficial holiday. It's all about creativity and spending quality time with your favorite gals and pals.

To that end, don't think you have to break the bank to have a good time. For ideas both fancy and cost-effective, check out this list from Good Housekeeping, which includes suggestions like a food tour, a thrift-shopping date, candle-making, and a wine and chocolate night, among other possibilities. A lot of people even like to celebrate "by hosting a waffle and cocktail brunch" to pay homage to Leslie Knope herself, Cosmopolitan writes. But most importantly, Galentine's Day can and should be celebrated in whichever way you feel is best for your group of buddies.