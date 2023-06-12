How to buy a historic lighthouse from the U.S. government

The U.S. government is not going to give you a free lighthouse — unless you are a state or local government or a lighthouse-preservation-oriented nonprofit. But you can buy one. And they aren't as expensive as you might expect. Since 2002, the U.S. General Services Administration has held an annual auction for historic lighthouses that the U.S. Coast Guard has determined are no longer needed by the federal government. The disposal of historic lighthouses was authorized under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000 (NHLPA), and the law's first priority is to give light stations free of charge to public bodies or nonprofits that will maintain them and open them up to the public. Skip advert In cases where no such group applies to be gifted a lighthouse or the National Park Services doesn't find a suitable steward, however, the GSA auctions the lighthouse off to adventurous private bidders "who love waterfront living and historical restoration." Four lighthouses are being auctioned off in June 2023, with starting bids as low as $10,000. The previous 70 lighthouses auctioned to the public since 2002 sold for $10,000 to $933,888. Here's a look at how — and why — you can buy your very own lighthouse. Why is the U.S. government selling off lighthouses? Modern navigation technologies, especially GPS, have made lighthouses less important for mariners, and in some cases obsolete. But the shipwreck-preventing beacons to sailors of old still hold a strong pull in the popular imagination. "People really appreciate the heroic role of the solitary lighthouse keeper," John Kelly at the GSA's office of real property disposition told The Associated Press. "They were really the instruments to provide safe passage into some of these perilous harbors which afforded communities great opportunities for commerce, and they're often located in prominent locations that offer breathtaking views."

Those same old lighthouses, with their breathtaking views, are also often dilapidated and in need of costly repair and upkeep. Selling off unneeded lighthouses as a "seaside or lakeside retreat" to romantics and history buffs "takes a burden off taxpayers for maintaining the properties," the GSA notes. What historic lighthouses are for sale in 2023? The four lighthouses up for auction in the GSA's 2023 "Lighthouse Season" are in Ohio, Michigan, and Connecticut. The Penfield Reef Lighthouse (1) outside Fairfield, Connecticut, "contains a 51-foot-tall octagonal lighthouse and a two-story, 1,568-square-feet keepers quarters" that was "built in the Second Empire Style" in 1874 and restored in 2015, the GSA says. It is accessible only by boat. The Stratford Shoal Lighthouse (2) is built on a submerged reef in the middle of the Long Island Sound, about halfway between Connecticut and New York. It is on the National Register of Historic Places, accessible only by boat, and the property contains "an active Aid To Navigation (ATON)" that "will remain the personal property of the US Coast Guard," the GSA says. The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light (3) is located at the southern end of the Portage River in Chassell, Michigan, at the end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakwater. "The lighthouse stands 68 feet tall and contains approximately 1,000 square feet of interior space," the GSA says. It was built in 1919 and is now available for purchase through public auction "due to the previous steward's inability to comply with the requirements of the National Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000." The Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light (4) is located at the entrance of Cleveland's harbor and is accessible by boat only. The lighthouse tower is 50 feet high and dates back to 1911. "Own a piece of maritime history with a view of the Cleveland skyline!" the GSA says. The lighthouses sold through the NHLPA auctions are only for those included, or eligible for inclusion, in the National Register of Historic Places. The GSA says it typically auctions off non-historic lighthouses with other surplus government property. What do you get with your lighthouse purchase? The NHLPA says divested "light stations" include the lighthouse, light tower, lighthouse keeper's dwelling, garages, storage sheds, oil house, fog signal building, boat house, barn, pump house, tram house support structures, piers, walkways, underlying and attached land, and related real property and any associated improvements. Can you really turn a lighthouse into a vacation home? Yes, "some of the lighthouses purchased in the past have been converted into private residences by people who want a unique living situation," AP reported. There are a few strings attached, however. "When a light station is sold through public auction, the new owner has fewer use restrictions" than when the lighthouse is given away to a local government or nonprofit, the GSA notes, but "with both, new owners must adhere to applicable historic preservation requirements and provide [the U.S. Coast Guard] access to maintain any active aids to navigation." The Coast Guard also "reserves the right to continue maintaining active ATONs (aids to navigation) after transferring light stations to new stewards," the GSA adds.