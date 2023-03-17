Jenny Odell tackles the relationship between time and climate change in Saving Time

Jenny Odell, the New York Times bestselling author of How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, returns with her "paradigm-destroying" follow-up, Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock. "This grand, eclectic, wide-ranging work is about the various problems that swirl out from dominant conceptions of 'time,'" writes Tatiana Schlossberg for the Times, "which sometimes means history, sometimes means an individual lifetime, and sometimes means the future." In a tweet, Odell said the book began as an exploration of the phrase "time is money" and "the relationship of time to power." While analyzing that relationship, she "found that it intersected with the climate crisis and that both contributed to her existential dread," Schlossberg explains.

Saving Time "is loosely structured around a daylong trip in the San Francisco Bay Area," intermingled with discussions of various time scales that "[put] in perspective the asynchronicity of human and planetary time," Schlossberg continues in the Times.

The phenomena of "individual time pressure and climate dread," Odell asserts, "share a set of deep roots, and they have more in common than just fear." Her "narrative logic is purposefully meandering and elliptical," Schlossberg notes, "a formal underline of the book's arguments against a linear understanding of time."

Odell's "subtle, itinerant study of time feels like an attempt to break through the language of power and find something approaching coexistence," opined The Boston Globe's Annalisa Quinn. "Making time strange to us is one of Odell's tricks," She attempts to show that our relationship to "clock-time" is an avoidable phenomenon. While acknowledging people have unequal access to free time, Quinn says Odell "makes the case for a time that belongs to all of us, and the trick is to "be more alive in any given moment" — and to see and answer the life in each other."