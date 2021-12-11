The Fed looks for a soft landing

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

In his first term, the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell, deftly navigated Donald Trump's presidency and "the onset of a global pandemic," said John Cassidy in The New Yorker. "His second term may well turn out to be an even bigger challenge." So far, many of the choices made by the central bank have been prescient. The Fed's decision, early in the pandemic, "to cut short-term interest rates to zero and pump more than a hundred billion freshly minted dollars into the bond markets every month has succeeded in getting the economy through some very dark times." Now, with inflation far above predictions, Powell has turned more hawkish, trying to avoid a spiral of increasing wages and prices. But if "Omicron proves more virulent than Delta, it could have even bigger effects on the economy," making it difficult to pull the Fed's support. Powell must perform a feat that eluded two of his predecessors, Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke: engineering "a soft landing for the economy without precipitating a financial crash or a recession."

Four weeks after setting in motion "carefully telegraphed plans to gradually wind down" its bond-buying stimulus program, the Fed already wants to accelerate the process, said Nick Timiraos in The Wall Street Journal. That suggests the Fed is focused "more on restraining inflation and less on encouraging employment." It didn't have to be this way, said Mohamed El-Erian in Bloomberg. Backed by Powell's repeated assurances that inflation was temporary, the Fed continued with pandemic relief programs "at a time when the economy was doing just fine, the housing market was red-hot, and the liquidity-fueled 'everything rally' was showing growing signs of excessive risktaking." So Powell is forced to slam on the brakes, exposing the economy to "a higher risk of an unnecessary, Fed-induced slowdown."