Inflation: Soaring prices spur market rout

No matter how hard you look, the latest inflation report has no silver linings, said Ruth Carson and Ishika Mookerjee in Bloomberg: Dashing hopes that prices would start to moderate, the new data show they are still soaring. The S&P 500 officially fell into a bear market this week — down 22 percent from its latest high — after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that "faster-than-forecast U.S. inflation continued gathering pace" in May. The Consumer Price Index rose last month by 8.6 percent from a year earlier, its highest level since 1981. The numbers snuffed out expectations that the Fed can orchestrate a recession-free "soft landing." Traders began bracing for the Fed to hit the brakes by "jacking up borrowing costs" faster than it has at any time since the mid-1990s.

So much for "peak inflation," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. Prices rose across the board last month. Gasoline is now averaging $5 per gallon nationwide, while "everything at the supermarket has become more expensive in the past year." At the same time, real average hourly earnings fell 3 percent compared with May 2021 as wages struggle to keep pace with prices. All that "progressive spending given to Americans in welfare and new entitlements" has been "taken away in a lower standard of living." Just imagine how bad things would be if West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin hadn't stopped Democrats from passing that $4.5 trillion Build Back Better plan. The actual numbers are ugly enough, said Kevin Dugan in New York magazine. "The report has effectively shattered the cautious optimism that the economy could actually turn in any meaningful way anytime soon." Worse, they show that the Fed's actions have been "ineffective so far in the face of today's inflationary pressures."