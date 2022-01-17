Report: Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption case

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal on corruption charges that threaten to tarnish his legacy and force him out of politics for years, The Associated Press reported Sunday, citing a person involved in the talks.

A deal could be signed as early as this week. If an agreement is finalized it could ignite a race for leadership of Netanyahu's conservative Likud party, but spare Netanyahu from a potentially damaging trial.

One issue holding up an agreement is the inclusion of a "moral turpitude" charge that would bar Netanyahu from politics for seven years under Israeli law. Any agreement could face a challenge in court, and demonstrators gathered outside the attorney general's house over the weekend to protest the potential deal. Read more at The Associated Press.