How to tune into the 1st Jan. 6 hearing

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol will hold its first of six televised public hearings Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

The prime time hearing will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and will be carried live by all the major cable and broadcast news networks, except for Fox News. Each network plans to add analysis and reporting to its coverage, per Deadline. Viewers can also stream the proceedings at NYTimes.com, NBCNews.com, and CBSNews.com, among other websites, or via the YouTube link below.

C-SPAN is acting as the pool for broadcast and cable media, and will be covering the hearing with seven cameras, Deadline notes. The panel of congressional investigators has promised to share with viewers revelatory, never-before-seen evidence alongside live witnesses and prerecorded interviews featuring prominent Jan. 6 players. This first event is expected to focus largely on the far-right Proud Boys and their involvement in the attack.

The committee's next hearing will be held Monday, June 13th at 10 a.m. ET. Its final report will be released in September.