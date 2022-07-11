What to expect from Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing

Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing, the committee's first following a brief hiatus, will focus on the role extremist groups played in the Capitol attack, as well as their connection to former President Donald Trump, panel members said over the weekend.

"We are going to be connecting the dots during these hearings between these groups and those who were trying — in government circles — to overturn the election," Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CNN's Jake Tapper, referring to the Tuesday hearing and another that hasn't been scheduled. "So, we do think that this story is unfolding in a way that is very serious and quite credible."

Additionally, the panel will on Tuesday discuss a Trump tweet from Dec. 19, 2020, in which the former president told his followers of a "big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6th." "Be there, will be wild!" he added.

"People are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trumpworld, and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country at that point," committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, per The Washington Post.

Congressional investigators also on Sunday confirmed they had heard from a lawyer for Steve Bannon indicating his willingness to testify before the committee, the Post reports. The former Trump aide was indicted on contempt of Congress charges last year after refusing to comply with a panel subpoena.

Tuesday's hearing will begin at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on YouTube.