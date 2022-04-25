Jeff Bezos wonders on Twitter if Elon Musk just handed China 'a bit of leverage' over U.S. discourse

Twitter users have plenty of questions about how Elon Musk's pending takeover of the social media company will affect their quality of life online, especially the tenor of the national discourse. But Amazon's Jeff Bezos — the world's second-richest man, after Musk — pondered if, given the various ways Musk's Tesla relies on China, "Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022

Musk fans, among others on Twitter, noted that Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, also has deep ties with China, including some history of playing ball with China's authoritarian government. For whatever reason, about an hour after his first tweet, Bezos decided to take a crack at answering his own question.

But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 26, 2022

Musk, of course, isn't shy about needling his fellow world's-wealthiest-men on Twitter. Last week, he slammed Bill Gates for holding a short position on Tesla while asking him to contribute to a philanthropic project on climate change, then mocked Gates' weight.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Musk then tweeted that he's "moving on" from "making fun of Gates," so the real lesson here is probably that even unfathomable wealth, multi-billion-dollar companies, and space rocket enterprises aren't sufficient to keep some people busy enough to stay off social media.