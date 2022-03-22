Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID, will no longer travel to Europe with Biden

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ahead of President Biden's trip to Brussels and Warsaw, multiple news outlets reported.

Psaki confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon, per CNN. This is the spokeperson's second time testing positive for the virus.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," she wrote on Twitter.

She also noted that she had two socially-distanced meetings with Biden on Monday, though he is not considered a close contact and tested negative today via PCR.

Per Bloomberg, Psaki is not considered a close contact of any reporter who attended her Monday press briefing in the White House, either, said White House spokesperson Chris Meagher. Contact tracing is still underway.

A complete professional and great colleague. Thanks to @chrismeagher46 for jumping in today with hardly any notice. (Also sorry the podium is so low) https://t.co/9IEnrm7f53 — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

Psaki is currently experiencing only mild symptoms.