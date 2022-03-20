Biden will visit Poland after this week's NATO summit in Brussels, White House announces

The White House announced Sunday night that President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to meet Saturday with Polish President Andrzej Duda and discuss "the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created."

Poland is hosting thousands of U.S. troops under the auspices of NATO, and has also taken in about 2 million Ukrainian refuges fleeing Russia's invasion. Poland, which spent the Cold War behind Soviet Russia's "iron curtain," joined NATO in 1999.

Biden will travel to Europe on Wednesday to meet with the leaders of NATO member nations Thursday on strengthening the alliance's deterrence and defense in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He will also participate in a European Union summit to discuss the coordinated sanctions on Russia and humanitarian efforts for the displaced Ukrainians, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week. She said on Sunday that Biden will not travel to Ukraine itself.

The White House also announced Sunday that Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other European leaders.