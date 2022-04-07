Jimmy Kimmel mocks police threat from 'sweet little snowflake' Marjorie Taylor Greene, reports her to Batman

"I have the weirdest life, I really do," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Once again I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics, Marjorie Taylor Greene."

"On our show Tuesday night, MTG — Klan Mom, as we call her — earlier in the day called three of her fellow Republicans 'pro-pedophile' for supporting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court," Kimmel explained. "So I made a joke, I said, 'Where is Will Smith when you need him?' And the audience laughed. So she saw it and she decided she's going to try to get some political mileage out of this," tweeting that she is reporting him to the police. "Not only did she call the police, she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capital against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6," he said. "It's amazing how quickly you can go from 'These liberals — you can't say anything anymore!' to 'What did you say? I'm calling the cops!' It must be that cancel culture they're always talking about."

Kimmel tweeted back, and a lot of people "liked" his response, and that "triggered her I guess, the sweet little snowflake, because she tweeted again this afternoon," he said, adding that he finds it "very rich" that Greene, of all people, "is suddenly whining about 'fantasies of violence,'" and explaining why. "She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time — a snowciopath, as we will call it from now on," he said. "I realize maybe other Republicans like having her around to make the rest of them seem normal."

If Greene wants to report him to the police, Kimmel mocked, he would go "right to the top" and report her to the Justice League, and he made a show of writing a letter to Batman. (He got a response, too.) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Diamond and Silk also got involved, Kimmel shrugged, but "believe it or not, all that is maybe only the second dumbest Hollywood vs. Washington feud of the day. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went after Mr. T last night." He explained that story, adding: "And again I have to ask: Where's Will Smith when you need him?"