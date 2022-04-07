Jimmy Kimmel laughs off Marjorie Taylor Greene reporting him to police: 'Officer? I would like to report a joke.'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is taking one late night joke pretty seriously — so much so that she says she reported it to police.

Greene on Twitter took issue with Jimmy Kimmel recently joking on his show that he wants Will Smith to slap her. "@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene tweeted, posting a clip of the joke.

Kimmel laughed off the tweet, responding, "Officer? I would like to report a joke."

The joke in question came in response to Greene claiming that Republicans who support Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson "are pro-pedophile." Referring to Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife, Kimmel said, "Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?" The joke received applause from Kimmel's audience.

Greene, who has been criticized for suggesting she supported executing Democrats and was stripped of her committee assignments in 2021, has been a frequent subject of ridicule on Kimmel's show. He has also referred to her as "Klan mom" and the "sorriest excuse for a congresswoman we've ever had."

Kimmel previously criticized Smith's actions at the Oscars, saying Rock "did not deserve to be slapped in the face for a joke." Greene, though, said she appreciated Smith's "Alpha male response of a husband defending his wife," adding, "It was much better than a Twitter fight with people saying tough things on their keyboard behind their screen."

Capitol Police hasn't confirmed that Greene filed a report, but her office said that it "takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously," claiming, "Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated."