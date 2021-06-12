Biden gets thumbs up from Macron, who says U.S. is 'definitely' back

President Biden is fond of saying the United States is "back," and, on Saturday, he got a nod of approval from French President Emmanuel Macron.

After the Trump administration's more unpredictable, occasionally go-it-alone approach, Biden has made it clear to U.S. allies during his campaign and upon taking office that Washington would once again participant in addressing global issues multilaterally.

So, on Saturday, after a sit-down with Macron in the United Kingdom, where the two are participating in a Group of Seven summit, Biden was asked if he believes he's been able to convince the other leaders of America's return to the fold. Biden then pointed to Macron, and said "ask him." Macron obliged, saying "definitely."

At a bilateral meeting between Pres. Biden and French Pres. Emmanuel Macron during Day 2 of the G7 summit, @karentravers asks, "have you convinced allies that America is back?" Macron: "Yeah, definitely." https://t.co/5dq2ecDFrJ pic.twitter.com/84M1k1NoDH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 12, 2021

Earlier during their chat, Macron told Biden that he's demonstrated that "leadership is partnership" and said "it's great to have the U.S. president [as] part of the club," CNN reports.