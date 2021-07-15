Sen. Warnock trumpets expanded child tax credit: 'Elections have consequences'

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) matched President Biden's enthusiasm for the child tax credit on Thursday, touting the plan's broad impact and significance, both at a national level and at home down south.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Child Tax Credit expansion: “It is a wonderful reminder that elections have consequences.” pic.twitter.com/1J76FHZs9O — The Recount (@therecount) July 15, 2021

"In this case, it is a wonderful reminder that elections have consequences," Warnock said. "I'm so grateful that we were able to deliver from the great state of Georgia," he added, presumably referencing both his and Sen. Jon Ossoff's (D) win in the state's Senate run-offs earlier this year. "As a result of that, 2.2 million Georgia children will see their lives changed in a remarkable and substantive way beginning today."

Biden's plan is one of the "largest tax cuts for families with children in recent history," Politico writes, and will cover "around 39 million households, or 88 percent of the nation's children." Eligible families should begin receiving payments this week, by check or direct deposit, reports NPR.

"It's historic and it's our effort to make another giant step towards ending child poverty in America," said Biden. "I think this will be one of the things the vice president and I will be most proud of when our terms are up."