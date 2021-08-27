White House warns next few days in Afghanistan mission will be 'most dangerous period to date'

President Biden's national security team has warned him there is "likely" to be another terrorist attack in Kabul, one day after more than 100 people were killed in a suicide bombing outside the airport there.

The president on Friday met with his national security team in the Situation Room after Thursday's deadly bombing, and they advised him that "another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport," the White House said.

"The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date," the White House also warned. "The president reaffirmed with the commanders his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect our troops, and all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively."

This came after 13 U.S. service members and over 150 Afghans were killed in an attack outside of the Kabul airport on Thursday. On Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said there are still "specific, credible threats," and that "we certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts." During a Friday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that "our troops are still in danger" and that the threat is "ongoing and active."

Biden delivered remarks Thursday following the attack and warned those responsible, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay." Asked Friday to elaborate on Biden's comments, Psaki told reporters, "I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the Earth anymore."