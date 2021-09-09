Biden warns unvaccinated that America's patience is 'wearing thin'

President Biden spoke directly to the unvaccinated Thursday afternoon during a speech in which he addressed the government's ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, as well as announced new federal vaccine mandates affecting as many as 100 million Americans, The Associated Press reports.

"My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" Biden asked. "We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us."

The president then implored the unvaccinated to "do the right thing" and get their shot.

Watch the full moment below: